TJS George to get Mumbai Press Club's lifetime achievement award

Mumbai: Senior journalist TJS George has been selected for Mumbai Press Club's National RedInk Award for lifetime achievement for his distinguished career as an editor and columnist.

In the 1960s, George (94) was the editor of the Patna-headquartered newspaper 'The Searchlight' known for its anti-establishment stand, a release by the Club said.

Press Club's 'Journalist of the Year' Award for 2021 announced

For helming the newspaper's drive against corruption in Bihar's K B Sahay-led government, George spent three weeks in Hazaribagh Central Jail, it added.

The Press Club's 'Journalist of the Year' Award for 2021 has gone to Om Gaur, National Editor of 'Dainik Bhaskar' for leading a team of reporters and photographers that "tirelessly exposed the tragedy of Covid deaths in UP's towns and cities along the river Ganga", the release said.

These awards, along with 24 other winners in 12 categories, will be presented on December 16 in Mumbai.

