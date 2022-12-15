e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTJS George to get Mumbai Press Club's lifetime achievement award

TJS George to get Mumbai Press Club's lifetime achievement award

In the 1960s, George (94) was the editor of the Patna-headquartered newspaper 'The Searchlight' known for its anti-establishment stand.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
TJS George to get Mumbai Press Club's lifetime achievement award | Twitter
Follow us on

Mumbai: Senior journalist TJS George has been selected for Mumbai Press Club's National RedInk Award for lifetime achievement for his distinguished career as an editor and columnist.

In the 1960s, George (94) was the editor of the Patna-headquartered newspaper 'The Searchlight' known for its anti-establishment stand, a release by the Club said.

Press Club's 'Journalist of the Year' Award for 2021 announced

For helming the newspaper's drive against corruption in Bihar's K B Sahay-led government, George spent three weeks in Hazaribagh Central Jail, it added.

The Press Club's 'Journalist of the Year' Award for 2021 has gone to Om Gaur, National Editor of 'Dainik Bhaskar' for leading a team of reporters and photographers that "tirelessly exposed the tragedy of Covid deaths in UP's towns and cities along the river Ganga", the release said.

These awards, along with 24 other winners in 12 categories, will be presented on December 16 in Mumbai.

Read Also
Statement on Ambedkar-Phule: Mumbai Press Club condemns arrest of Pune scribe Govind Wakade
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

The state of a house that is half-half in both Maharashtra & Telangana

The state of a house that is half-half in both Maharashtra & Telangana

Maharashtra: BJP strongly defends government’s move to cancel award for Ghandy's translated book

Maharashtra: BJP strongly defends government’s move to cancel award for Ghandy's translated book

Maharashtra: Woman killed by tiger; 50 dead in Chandrapur this year in big cat attacks

Maharashtra: Woman killed by tiger; 50 dead in Chandrapur this year in big cat attacks

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra govt announces hike in financial assistance to farmers hit by rains &...

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra govt announces hike in financial assistance to farmers hit by rains &...

TJS George to get Mumbai Press Club's lifetime achievement award

TJS George to get Mumbai Press Club's lifetime achievement award