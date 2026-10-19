Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Civilian Injured In Juhu Shooting Stable At KEM Hospital, Heart And Lungs Unaffected By Bullet Injury |

Mumbai: Umesh Chauhan, who sustained a gunshot injury during the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening, is stable and undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital.

According to a clinical update issued by Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital at 10 am on Monday, October 19, Chauhan was initially treated and stabilised at Cooper Hospital in Juhu before being transferred to KEM Hospital around midnight for further evaluation and specialist care.

The hospital said the gunshot injury had not affected his heart or lungs. He is currently being treated in the Emergency Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under the Department of General Surgery, with consultation from the Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery team.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Given his stable condition, doctors are managing him conservatively under close clinical monitoring. Further imaging and specialist assessments will determine the subsequent course of treatment.

The firing incident occurred around 7 pm on Sunday near Pushpa Narsee Park, also known as Jamnabai Nursery, in Juhu, when unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at a car carrying Tiger Shroff and his driver. Shroff escaped without any gunshot injuries, while his driver and another person sustained injuries. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

In the latest medical update, KEM Hospital said Umesh Chauhan remains stable, with his heart and lungs unaffected by the gunshot injury. His pulse was recorded at 67 beats per minute, blood pressure at 120/80 mmHg and oxygen saturation at 100% with supplemental oxygen. He has undergone angiography of the abdomen and pelvis and is being managed conservatively under close monitoring. Following discussions with the Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery team, bullet extraction is tentatively planned for Wednesday, October 21, subject to anaesthetic fitness and reassessment of his condition.

Further medical updates on Chauhan’s condition will be issued through the hospital’s authorised public relations channel, the statement said.