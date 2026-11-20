Tiger Injured After Being Hit By Car Near Maharashtra's Chandrapur; Crowd Seen Provoking Animal In Viral Video |

A tiger was seriously injured after being hit by a car near Khatgaon Phata, close to Sindewahi, on the Nagpur highway in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Thursday. The incident occurred when the animal pounced on a two-wheeler while crossing the road before colliding with a passing car.

According to reports, the accident took place around 10.15 am. Ashish Sudhakar Santoshwar, a resident of Ballarpur, was travelling with his family from Nagbhid towards Chandrapur in a car when the tiger suddenly appeared on the road near Khatgaon Phata. The vehicle struck the animal, leaving it seriously injured. The car driver reportedly stopped at the spot after the collision, reported Lokmat.

Viral Video Shows Tiger Being Provoked By Mob

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Meanwhile, a video of the injured tiger lying in bushes beside the highway has surfaced on social media. A large crowd can be seen gathered near the animal, with several people allegedly attempting to provoke it by making unusual noises.

The footage shows the injured tiger baring its teeth and displaying an aggressive expression as people continue to make noises around it. Despite the repeated provocation, the animal remains in the bushes and does not charge at anyone.

Tiger Shifted To Transit Treatment Centre For Medical Care

The incident has raised concerns over the behaviour of onlookers around an injured wild animal, particularly as the tiger was already in a vulnerable condition following the collision. The injured tiger was initially taken to Savargaon for primary treatment and was later shifted to the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) in Chandrapur for further medical care.

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