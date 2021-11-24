Tickets for Rampath Darshan Pilgrimage Special Tourist train from Maharashtra to Ayodhya sold out

The Rampath Darshan Pilgrimage Special Tourist Train scheduled to depart from Pune Station on 27th November is hundred percent full. All tickets are sold. This is the first train of such type orientation from Maharashtra after pandemic ( Covid-19) .

The train has Five Sleeper and Five 3AC Coaches fully booked to its carrying capacity of 610 passengers. It has boarding from Pune, Lonavala, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgoan and Bhusawal on November 27th and will reach Ayodhya on November 28th.

Out of the available 610 seats, the major part were booked by passengers from Pune ( 418 tickets) (originating station ). Passengers will be be baording from Panvel (62), Kalyan (55) Jalgaon (29), Chichwad(17), Manmad(15) , Nasik(11), Lonavala(1) and Bhusawal (1).

Confirming the development, a senior officer of IRCTC said , "Leave Travel Concession (LTC) will also be issued by IRCTC for eligible tourists who avail the Pilgrim Special Tourist Train Tours ( Train Fare and Road Transfers) after completion of the tour".

The tourists will be able to participate in the Evening Aarti at Saryu river, Ayodhya, Darshan of Kashi Vishvanath Temple, Evening Ganga Aarti at Assi Ghat, Varanasi on 29th. 'Sangam Snan' at Prayag , Darshan at Hanuman temple, Bath in Mandakini river at Chitrakoot, Visit of Sati Anusuiya Ashram, Gupt Godavari and Hanuman Dhara at Chitrakoot as part of this tour.

Based on the market demand for religious tourism in western and central India, Shri Ram Path Yatra ( pilgrim special tourist train ) comprising AC 3 Tier and Sleeper Class coaches, offering a 7 Nights/8 Days tour package was announced by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( IRCTC) in October 2021.

This pilgrim special tourist train, know as 'Shri Ram Path Yatra' will depart from Pune on November 27, 2021. The train will originate from Pune with boarding and deboarding points at Lonavala, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon and Bhusawal. It will cover Ayodhya, Janakpur, Varanasi, Sitamarhi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot and finally return back to Pune on December 4th, 2021.

"IRCTC has planned this train tour packages adhering to all health protocols for ensuring the safety of the passengers amidst the ongoing pandemic" said an officials adding that keep in mind demand for Ramayana Circuit train tour package, more such type of trains will be operated in the near future.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 08:51 PM IST