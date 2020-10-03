Three wards in Mumbai show low growth rate and high doubling rate

Mumbai: As the number of active cases are again on the rise in the western suburbs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have tied up with members of the Advanced Locality Management (ALM) groups to contain the spread.

The western side of Bandra, Santacruz and Khar have recorded a spike in the number of active cases, post unlock 4.0 in September.

These areas fall under BMC's H-west (HW) ward and have the second highest growth rate in the city (1.38 per cent) which is higher than the average growth rate of Mumbai (1.08 per cent). Currently, there are 1,151 active cases in this ward and till date 6,579 cases have been reported so far.

In order to lay out instructions for containing the spread, ward officer Vinayak Visphute held a meeting over video conference with local public representatives and members of the Advance Locality Management (ALM) groups.

Visphute stated, during September - 1,675 cases of close contacts were reported, while in August, 761 cases of close contacts were reported.

“With unlocking, the cases reported by the close contacts are increasing which means the risk of transmission has become higher now and we need to be more cautious,” said Viphute.

Of the total cases reported from HW ward, 95 per cent are being reported from high rises and residential apartments. Presently 535 buildings are sealed at HW ward, while only seven slum areas are being identified as containment zones. “HW ward has now the highest transmission rate in the city and we need to be stricter with our policies from now. Unless the fight against pandemic becomes a people's movement, we won't be able to defeat the virus,” Visphute added.

The ward officer also mentioned, henceforth, if any member of a sealed building is found to be flouting norms, then instead of sealing the floors, the whole building will be sealed by the BMC.

Local Congress corporator, Asif Zakaria stated local residents have been apprehensive regarding BMC's 'My Family My Responsibility' campaign and people were reluctant to come forward for the testing.

"People were apprehensive regarding BMC officials doing house to house surveys as they were concerned that they might be the carriers themselves. However civic officials have assured them that it's safe and precautions are being followed" Zakaria told FPJ

Sanjeev D'Souza, ALM member Dr. Peter Dias road said that his team has chalked out a framework, which will be followed while carrying out the surveys. “Before reaching the buildings we will inform the office bearers and will test a batch of ten people at a time to ensure distancing is maintained. Also, before we move to the next building, we will sanitise ourselves to avoid any risk,” D'Souza told FPJ.

Mario Fishery, ALM member, Chapel Road and Waroda road stated being civic volunteers alongside working with BMC their primary focus is to educate people about the importance of masks. “Many people are still found to be not wearing masks on the other hand unlocking has begun. They need to understand that unless they become responsible things won't change for the better,” stated Fishery.