Three taxi drivers refuse to take accident victim to hospital, booked

Pydhonie Police booked three taxi drivers for allegedly refusing fare to a railway accident victim. According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday night when Gadag Express suddenly halted near Masjid station at around 9.30 pm when two Government Railway Police (GRP) constables, Jaywant Wakde and Shivaji Dhande deployed there, found a seriously injured man after being hit by the train. The GRP personnel brought him out of Sandhurst Road station to rush him to a hospital. On approaching taxis to take him to hospital, three taxi drivers at the station refused their request. Finally, a fourth taxi driver agreed to take the victim the JJ hospital, where doctors treated him immediately for his leg injuries.

The doctors at the hospital informed that if there was a slight delay in bringing the patient, it could have turned fatal, said senior Inspector Rajendra Pal at CSMT GRP station. The victim, Ravikesh Rawat, a resident of nearby slums, is now stable. However, the locals and family members gathered around the taxi stand and reportedly vandalised their vehicles upon learning they had refused to take the critically injured Rawat to the hospital.

An officer from Pydhonie Police Station said that they have registered an offence of rioting against 10-15 people who damaged the taxis while penalised the taxi drivers for refusing fare. Accordingly, three taxi drivers have been booked for refusing an accident victim, added Pal.