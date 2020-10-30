Three injured after godown in Bhiwandi collapses

Thane: A ground plus one storey of godown collapsed in Bhiwandi, during wee hours on Friday. The incident has caused minor injuries to the workers present in the godown.
"The incident was reported at around 4:45 am, when the first floor of the cake (Monginis Company) godown located at Harihar compound, Dapoda, Bhiwandi collapsed injuring three. Following an alert call, the fire brigade team from Bhiwandi reached the spot and carried the rescue operation," said an official from the Bhiwandi fire brigade team.
All three workers receiving minor injuries were rescued safely. Shamim Hussain, 25; Ravindra Jadhav, 50 are the names of two injured, while the name of the 43-year-old worker is not yet identified, informed official.
All three have been shifted to a nearby hospital in Bhiwandi. The further police investigation is on.
