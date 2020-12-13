Three held with 6.6 kg weed at LTT railway station

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three persons from LLT railway station on Saturday for allegedly carrying weed. The three were held with 6.6 kg of the contraband. Acting on specific information, a team from Mumbai unit of NCB laid a trap at the railway station and apprehended Aftab Ali Hishamoddin Shaikh, 28, Sabir Ali Azhar Sayyed, 30 and Shamim Bano Quereshi and during their search weed was recovered. Following the seizure the three were arrested under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances act. All three are residents of Qureshi Nagar in Kurla. According to the NCB officers, the contraband was brought to the city from Kasmir.