Three held from Mumbai for double murder in Goa

The city crime branch arrested three youths for allegedly killing two senior citizens in Goa on Monday. The accused who were labourers at the victim's house in Goa were infuriated over their pe ding dues. The accused allegedly smashed heads of Miguel Miranda, 62 and his mother-in-law Catarina Pinto, 82 with hammer and escaped to Mumbai, they were arrested before they could fled to their native place with train, said police.

The accused identified as Ravinkumar Sada (18), Akash Ghosh (20) and Adityakumar Kharwal (18) were labourers working for Miranda a developer. All three were staying in a room behind Miranda's house at Ambaji, Fatorda of West Goa.

According to the police, the three labourers were not been paid for two to three months, the accused in their statement said that they were repeatedly asking for their pending dues however Miguel continued to ask them to wait which led to all of them getting infuriated with him.

According to the police, on Monday morning an argument broke out between them and Miranda and in fit of rage they allegedly smashed his and his Mother-law's head with hammer and escaped.

The accused came to Mumbai to board train to flee to their home states in Bihar and Jharkhand. The accused were waiting at Shivaji Park for their evening train, meanwhile crime branch unit 4 along with a team from Goa police traced received a tip-off which rounded them in the morning on Tuesday. They have been handed over to Goa police for further investigation, said police.