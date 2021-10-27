Three held for murder over past rivalry

The Wadala Truck Terminus police in Mumbai arrested three persons, including a BMC labourer, for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man over past rivalry.

The police said the deceased has been identified as Kasim Sharif Shaikh 25, a resident of Mhada Chawl, Kokri Agar, Wadala. On October 24, at 11.30 pm, Shaikh was near Riddhi society in Prathiksha Nagar when he was allegedly killed. "Shaikh was stabbed on his chest and head with a sharp weapon by the accused. He started bleeding and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," said a police officer from Wadala TT police station.

The police said a complaint was registered under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of one Gopal Kishan Devendra, 29.

The police have arrested the three accused who were identified as Sagar Raju Chavan, 28, a worker with the BMC, Rohit Mhaluge, 21, and Akash Suryavanshi, 26.

Senior police inspector Shailesh Pasalwar confirmed the case and said the case is being investigated further.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 12:25 AM IST