Three fire incidents in Mumbai, no casualty

A fire was reported in a closed office on the ground floor of the ground plus four-storey building Unique House located on S A Brevali road in Fort on Monday morning. No casualty was reported in the incident, said officials of Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

"The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric wiring, office record/documents in a closed office on the ground floor the building. Four fire Engines and Three jumbo water tankers were press into operations and the fire was brought under control by afternoon," said an official from MFB.

In another incident, on Monday afternoon a major blaze gutted seven houses in a chawl at Mankhurd's Chikuwadi area. However, the fire brigade brought the fire under control within a few hours and no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire was confined to ground plus upper one floored structure and few other adjacent structures. "The biggest challenge and fear was that Tata power high tension cable was passing over the hutments."

In the evening, a shoe stand in a common passage/ lobby caught fire on the 14th floor of Aqua Pearl building on Sir J J Road in Nagpada. The cause of fire at the ground plus 30 storeyed building is yet to be ascertained fire brigade officials on the spot said.

Fire at Aqua Pearl building was the third such incident in the city on Monday and fourth since Sunday night when a fire was reported in a high rise in Kandivali's Thakur village. No casualty was reported in any of the four incidents, a fire brigade official said.