Three-day Rice and Grains Festival receives an overwhelming response in Panvel

The three-day Rice and Grains Festival concluded on Sunday received an overwhelming response. A large number of citizens from the Panvel area visited and bought grains. According to the tehsil office, the farmers made a good business during the festival.

The Raigad District organized the day Rice and Grains Festival from March 4 to March 6 at Old Gujarati School in Old Panvel. The festival was organized under the guidance of the Maharashtra Government Agriculture Department, Agriculture Technology Management System (Atma), Raigad and Project Officer, and Integrated Tribal Development Project.

During three days festival, farmers, women self-help groups and others exhibited rice, pulses, vegetables, sale, spices, papad, pickles among others. They also sold their products. The stalls for organic farm produces were a special attraction among visitors.

Vijay Talekar, Tehsildar, Panvel said that on the first two days, people working at malls, offices and other places visited the festival. On Sunday many families visited and bought grains of their choices.

The main features of the exhibition are exhibitions and sales of farm produces seminars and discussions on the latest technology in farming for farmers.

During this festival, red, black, purple rice, and other fragrant Indrayani, Barik Jatiya-Wada Kolam, Shubhangi YSR were exhibited from every taluka of the district being cultivated under the various scheme during Kharif season. Rice was also made available for sale directly from farmers to consumers at reasonable prices. Pulses and vegetables produced during the rabi season were also available for sale directly from farmers.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 10:13 AM IST