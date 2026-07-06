 Thousands Flock To Mumbadevi Temple For Historic Somnath Jyotirlinga Mumbai Yatra
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Thousands Flock To Mumbadevi Temple For Historic Somnath Jyotirlinga Mumbai Yatra

Thousands of devotees visited Mumbai's Shree Mumbadevi Mandir for darshan of the historic Somnath Jyotirlingas during the Somnath Jyotirlinga Mumbai Yatra. Temple authorities said the sacred icons are believed to have been hidden during Mahmud of Ghazni's 11th-century invasion and are now serving as utsav murtis, travelling across the country as part of a nationwide pilgrimage.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 06, 2026, 12:48 AM IST
Thousands Flock To Mumbadevi Temple For Historic Somnath Jyotirlinga Mumbai Yatra
Thousands Flock To Mumbadevi Temple For Historic Somnath Jyotirlinga Mumbai Yatra |

Mumbai: Thousands of devotees thronged the Shree Mumbadevi Mandir last week for darshan of the sacred Jyotirlingas brought to the city as part of the historic Somnath Jyotirlinga Mumbai Yatra.

Temple manager Hemant Jadhav said the Jyotirlingas are believed to be the original sacred icons that devotees concealed to protect them when Mahmud of Ghazni attacked and destroyed the Somnath Temple in the 11th century. After the temple's reconstruction, the Jyotirlingas came to be used as utsav murtis (festival idols) and are now being taken across the country as part of a nationwide yatra.

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