Thousands Flock To Mumbadevi Temple For Historic Somnath Jyotirlinga Mumbai Yatra |

Mumbai: Thousands of devotees thronged the Shree Mumbadevi Mandir last week for darshan of the sacred Jyotirlingas brought to the city as part of the historic Somnath Jyotirlinga Mumbai Yatra.

Temple manager Hemant Jadhav said the Jyotirlingas are believed to be the original sacred icons that devotees concealed to protect them when Mahmud of Ghazni attacked and destroyed the Somnath Temple in the 11th century. After the temple's reconstruction, the Jyotirlingas came to be used as utsav murtis (festival idols) and are now being taken across the country as part of a nationwide yatra.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/