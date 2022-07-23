'Those who want to, can come back': Aaditya Thackeray to rebel Shiv Sena leaders | Twitter/@AUThackeray

Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday had a message for the rebel party leaders, saying “those who want to, can come back”, reported India Today. He also hit out at the Shinde-Fadnavis government, terming it "illegal and unconstitutional".

Earlier on Friday, Aaditya warned the rebel legislators to resign and face elections saying that the party will accept the mandate given by the voters. ‘’These forty people (rebel Shiv Sena MLAs) could not see eye to eye. Gone are the days of bullying. Serve people, people will give you love, respect and affection. But if you keep deceiving people, keep telling lies, they will bury you," he said.

The Yuva Sena chief also lashed out at rebels for deserting the party and its president Uddhav Thackeray. However, he noted that traitors are not supposed to ask questions as they don’t deserve it. He reiterated that the rebel legislators backstabbed and walked out of the party. ‘’Entry of the Thackeray family (Uddhav Thackeray & himself) in the legislature was their (rebel MLAs) problem. They were displeased with it,’’ he claimed.

‘’Now they (rebel MLAs) have started speaking against us which clearly shows their hatred. The traitors should answer why they betrayed the party chief who gave them tickets and ministerial berths apart from love. But I wonder what exactly Uddhav Thackeray did wrong,’’ he said.

‘’We could not do politics. We did not act like political leaders. We have not eliminated the opposition. It is our fault that we did not keep a vigil on our own MLAs as we served the people. Uddhav Thackeray gave every hour and every moment of two-and-a-half years to serve the people,” he added.