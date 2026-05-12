'Those Born With A Silver Spoon Need Not Lecture Us':BJP's Ameet Satam Slams Opposition Over 25 Car Convoy Claim During Mumbai Drain Inspection

'Those Born With A Silver Spoon Need Not Lecture Us': Ameet Satam Slams Opposition Over 25 Car Convoy Claim During Mumbai Drain Inspection |

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam on Tuesday strongly denied opposition claims that he travelled with a convoy of 25 vehicles during a drain inspection tour across Mumbai.

The controversy erupted after opposition leaders criticised Satam for allegedly using a large convoy despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently appealing to citizens to conserve fuel amid tensions in the Middle East and concerns over global economic uncertainty.

Responding to the allegations, Satam accused the opposition of deliberately misrepresenting visuals from the inspection tour.

‘Only Seven To Eight Vehicles Were Present’

In a statement shared on social media, Satam said the inspection was an official civic visit attended by several elected representatives and senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

According to him, the delegation included the city’s guardian minister, MLAs, the House Leader, the chairperson of the Standing Committee, corporators and senior civic officers responsible for storm water drainage work.

“There were certainly seven to eight vehicles present during the inspection. However, portraying all vehicles seen on the road as part of our convoy and calling it a 25 vehicle convoy is completely misleading,” Satam said.

He added that the inspection was conducted to review ongoing desilting work and ensure Mumbai is prepared for the upcoming monsoon season.

Sharp Political Counterattack

Satam also launched a sharp attack on his critics, saying he came from an ordinary middle class Marathi family and had reached his current political position through years of struggle.

Without naming anyone directly, he appeared to target NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar over his remarks on the convoy issue.

“I did not become the CEO of a company at the age of 21. I have reached here through struggle. Those born with a silver spoon do not need to lecture us,” Satam said.

The political exchange comes amid heightened sparring between the BJP and opposition parties ahead of the monsoon season and ongoing civic issues in Mumbai.