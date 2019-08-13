This how the BMC app will guide you to your nearest parking lot

Finding it difficult to find parking spot? the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has added a feature to its 'MCGM 24/7' mobile app to help motorists locate authorised parking slots across Mumbai.

According to Hindustan Times, on Monday, a new module has been activated on the civic body's app that detects the real-time location of the user’s mobile phone and maps public parking lots (PPLs) and parking spaces at BEST depots in a 5-km radius. The module also gives directions to the nearest parking lot. To avail the services, users of MCGM24x7 have to update the application on their phone, and download its latest version. Android-based devices can be used to download the app and check parking lots in a radius between 500 metres and 5 kms.

Apart from the nearest parking space, motorists can also check the capacity of a parking lot for light vehicles, two-wheelers and heavy vehicles. At present, Mumbai has 26 PPLs across the city, all of which are mapped on the app. Starting August 2, 3,500 parking spaces at BEST's 24 depots have been opened for the public during daytime. There are 325 slots in the bus undertaking's 36 terminals for round-the-clock parking.

Where are the 26 PPLS located:

1. Lodha Altamount Road, 1a/664, Malabar Hill Division

2. Runwal Cumbala Hill, Napean Sea Road, Opp Ruia bungalow

3. Kalpataru Avana, Nagesh Marg, near MGM Hospital

4. Celestia building, Parel-sewri division

5. Lodha Excelus, Apollo Mill compound, NM Joshi Marg

6. One Indiabulls, Jupiter Mill, Senapati Bapat Marg

7. Raheja, Lower Parel (Artesia building)

8. Lodha The Park, Next to Kamala Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg

9. Indiabulls Finance Centre, Senapati Bapat Marg

10. Lodha The World Towers, Senapati Bapat Marg, Sreeniwas Cotton Mill

11. MCGM parking lot, Kalina, Kolekalyan at CST Road

12. Ultraspace, Kolekalyan at CST Road, Insignia building

13. Trios Fashion Mall, Bandra ,at Hill Road junction and Ice Factory lane

14. Runwal Oshiwara, Oshiwara link road at Andheri (W)

15. MCGM parking lot Jay Prakash Road, Pratap CHS Ltd, near Oshiwara Metro station

16. Boomerang building, Saki, Chandivli farm road, Kurla (W)

17. MCGM parking lot, Powai, Saki Vihar Road, Kurla (W)

18. The Address by Wadhwa Group, LBS Marg, near R City Mall, Vikhroli (W)

19. Topiwala Center, SV Road, Goregaon (W)

20. Romell, Vishveshwar Road, Goregaon (E)

21. Lodha Goregaon, Pahadi Goregaon, near Hub Mall

22. Club Aquaria, Devidas lane, Borivli (W)

23. Runwal Greens, GMLR, Nahur (W)

24. Lodha Supreme, Kanjur village road, Kanjurmarg (E)

25. Runwal Developers, LBS Marg, Mulund (W)

26. Vikas Palazzo, near Mulund station (W)