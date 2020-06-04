'This a blot on humanity': Maha Minister Jitendra Awhad urges Kerala CM to book those involved in 'killing' of pregnant elephant

Mumbai: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad in a letter to the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urged to take strong legal action against those in connection with the recent killing of the pregnant elephant. He urged to take action under the provisions of the Cruelty to Animals Act.

‘’The barbaric act of killing of the pregnant elephant should be looked into seriously and those involved should be booked. The grotesque manner in which the harmless animal was killed has set the social media ablaze,’’ said Awhad. His letter comes close on the heels as outrage erupts across the country over pregnant elephant’s gory death in Kerala.

‘’As an animal lover, I feel this a blot on humanity, ironically in a state where elephants are worshipped. Sir, we all look up to Kerala as an epitome of social justice and equality. We have also been studying how these virtues have been further strengthened under your leadership,’’ said Awhad.

He further stated, "I humbly beseech you to initiate strong legal action against those who committed this heinous murder under the Cruelty to Animals Act and ensure strictest possible punishment to culprits.’’

Incidentally, Vijayan in his tweet said,’’ In a tragic incident in Palakkad district, a pregnant elephant has lost its life. Many of you have reached out to us. We want to assure you that your concerns will not go in vain. Justice will prevail.’’