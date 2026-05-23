Third Fuel Price Hike In 10 Days Pushes Diesel Beyond ₹95, Deepening Transport Sector Crisis

Rising diesel and petrol prices have intensified financial pressure on transport operators and disrupted logistics operations across the country | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 23: Petrol and diesel prices have been increased for the third time within the last 10 days, adding fresh pressure on transport operators and vehicle owners already struggling with rising expenses.

The latest hike announced on May 23 has pushed diesel prices to Rs 95.02 per litre and petrol prices to Rs 108.45 per litre, triggering concern across the transport industry over increasing operational costs and fuel availability issues.

The first fuel price hike was announced on May 15, when petrol and diesel rates were increased by Rs 3 per litre. A second revision followed on May 19, taking petrol prices up by 91 paise per litre and diesel by 94 paise per litre.

Industry representatives say the continuous rise in fuel prices is now affecting the entire transport ecosystem, from truck operators to public transport services.

Transport operators warn of financial stress

Bal Malkit Singh, Advisor and former President of the All India Motor Transport Congress, said the transport sector is facing a “severe survival crisis” due to the repeated diesel price hikes and reports of fuel shortages in some regions.

He said diesel accounts for nearly 50-55 per cent of truck operating costs, while expenses related to tyres, tolls, insurance, maintenance, and compliance are also rising steadily. .

According to him, freight rates have remained stagnant despite increasing operational costs, putting transport operators under serious financial stress.

He further said reports from several areas suggest fuel shortages and operational disruptions, with nearly 40 per cent of vehicles in some regions reportedly remaining idle.

“This situation is affecting not only transporters but also supply chains, manufacturing, retail movement, imports and exports. Small and medium transport operators are now fighting for survival,” he said, demanding uninterrupted fuel supply for commercial vehicles and policy support from the government.

Industry seeks tax relief on fuel

Nitin Dosa, Chairman of the Western India Automobile Association, said fuel price fluctuations are being witnessed globally due to rising crude oil prices. However, he stressed that state governments should provide relief by reducing taxes on fuel to ease the burden on citizens and transport operators.

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Dr Baba Shinde, President of the Maharashtra State Goods and Passenger Transport Association, also expressed concern over the repeated diesel price hikes, saying small transport operators running trucks, buses, taxis, tempos, trailers, and auto-rickshaws are finding it difficult to sustain operations.

He urged the Central Government to consider reducing VAT and excise duty on diesel and ensure adequate fuel stock at petrol pumps for public transport vehicles.

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