Thieves steal mobile phones worth Rs 17 lakh in Dombivili

Thane: In a major mobile phone heist, thieves decamped with expensive mobile phones worth Rs 17 lakh from a popular shop near Dombivili station on early Wednesday.

As the shop had CCTV cameras and the robbery was captured, police are trying to crack the case by using the CCTV footage. According to Dombivili Vishnu Nagar police, robbers burgled Swastik Telecom, which is located near Dombivili station area.

When the shop’s staff reached the shop on Wednesday morning, they found the locks broken and the shutter tampered with. They immediately informed the shop owner, Abhimanyu Singh, who rushed to the shop and informed the police.

The thieves took sufficient time inside the shop and selected only the expensive mobile phones. They fled with 127 smart phones worth around Rs 17 lakh.