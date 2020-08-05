Thieves rob 2.4 lakh from wine shop in Mira Road

Thieves broke into a liquor store in Mira Road and decamped with cash amounting Rs 2.40 lakh on Sunday night. According to the police, the incident was reported from Star Wines located opposite McDonalds on the Mira Bhayandar Road.

The theft came to light when the 48-year-old owner Allwyn Sequeira as his daily routine came to open the store on Monday morning. The unidentified thieves who had gained access by bending open the shutter of the shop, decamped with the booty kept in the cash counter.

In his statement to the police, the owner stated that he had kept the cash to pay the salary of his employees.

Meanwhile a case under sections 380, 454 and 457 of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified miscreants at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road. Further investigations were underway.

While a similar Rs 6 lakh theft was reported from a country bar in Kashimira, the Kasarvadavli police in Thane had apprehended a four member gang of thieves which targeted wine shops in and around the region.

Footage captured by Close Circuit Tele-Vision Cameras installed in and around the crime scene and possible getaway routes were being checked for clues. The state government has allowed home delivery of liquor barring containment zones.