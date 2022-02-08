Thief who attacked doctor in Bhayandar is involved in thefts in Dubai and Maldives too!

A fortnight after he brutally attacked a lady doctor at her clinic in Bhayandar and fled with cash, mobile phone and gold ornaments worth Rs. 93,000, the 52-year-old assailant landed into the custody of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police.

Identified as Rashid Khan, the accused who was held from Kolkata, turned out to be a hardcore criminal with a history of crimes registered against him not only in Mira Road, Thane and Mumbai but was also involvement in theft cases in Dubai and Maldives.

Under the pretext of getting his RTPCR test done, the accused entered the clinic on January 23 and mounted a brutal attack on Dr. Gayatri Jaiswal with a blood pressure monitoring machine, before escaping with the stolen booty. The doctor received 30 stitches on her head. A joint team from the central crime unit and crime branch (zone I) jointly investigated the matter. A team led by Police Inspector Aviraj Kurhade and Rahul Raakh under the supervision of DCP (Crime) Dr. Mahesh Patil nabbed the accused from Kolkata.

Notably, Khan was arrested in March 2021 for his involvement in a similar crime in Mira Road in which he had attacked an elderly woman with a hammer and decamped with valuables worth Rs. 1.5 lakh. He was out on bail in the case. Apart from cases of theft and assault, the accused is said to be involved in a spate of bike lifting cases.

During investigations, the accused had confessed of duping overseas job seekers and also revealed his involvement in thefts in Dubai and Maldives. In the case registered against him in Dubai, he was even convicted by the court. Meanwhile, a case under sections 352, 397 of the IPC and relevant sections of Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act has been registered against the accused. Further investigations were on.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 08:45 PM IST