Thief Challenges Mumbai Police; Arrested Within 24 Hours | File Pic

Mumbai: In a brazen theft, five LPG cylinders belonging to police families were allegedly stolen from police quarters located right next to the Mumbai Police Headquarters. The incident has raised questions over security in an area considered to be under close police watch. The Azad Maidan police registered a case on August 11 under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, within 24 hours, police succeeded in arresting the accused in connection with the theft.

The accused has been identified as Krishnakumar Ramchandra Gupta (30). He is currently staying at Shop No. 1, Devi Shridevi Enterprises, Wellington Street, Dhobitalao. He is originally from Meru village in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.

According to police, Gupta had been living and working in Mumbai for the past five months at Devi Shridevi Enterprises. During interrogation, he allegedly told police that he had suffered a loss of around ₹12 lakh in the share market in 2022. He had taken loans to cover the losses and was currently struggling to pay the EMIs.

The stolen cylinders, collectively worth around ₹11,500, belonged to five police families residing in the quarters. According to complainant Manisha Patil (34), who has been living in the same room for nearly 20 years, the residents usually keep their LPG cylinders in the common verandah outside their homes. Since the quarters are located adjacent to the Mumbai Police Headquarters, residents had assumed that the area was relatively safe from theft.

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However, the theft of cylinders from five families has come as a shock to the residents. Patil told police that she woke up at around 6 am on August 11 and found that the LPG cylinder kept outside her house was missing. After searching the surrounding area, she questioned other residents and discovered that cylinders had also been stolen from their homes.

According to the complaint, the stolen cylinders included an HP Gas cylinder belonging to Manisha Patil worth around ₹1,500, a filled cylinder belonging to Rajesh Patil worth around ₹2,500, cylinders belonging to Milind Juwekar and Vinod Kamble worth around ₹2,500 each, and a Bharat Gas cylinder belonging to Abasaheb Desai, also valued at around ₹2,500.

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