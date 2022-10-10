e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'They sold Shiv Sena': Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar accuses Shinde faction of political cruelty over symbol row

'They sold Shiv Sena': Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar accuses Shinde faction of political cruelty over symbol row

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
'They sold Shiv Sena': Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar accuses Shinde faction of political cruelty over symbol ro | Photo: ANI
Former Mayor of Mumbai and Shivsena leader Kishori Pednekar attacked the Shinde faction on Sunday. "Persons (Shinde) who assured to save Shiv Sena have sold Shiv Sena. Now, the Shinde group has claimed the election Symbol. It is the height of political cruelty. Shiv Sena is not only a political party it is our family. Everyone might have seen this during Dusshera Rally." She added.

Pednekar was speaking on the recent order given by the Central Election commission. She said "Shinde and his 40 accomplices have brought the shiv Sena to this level and Marathi Manoos is not going to spare them. Andheri Bypoll elections are about to happen. But people's anger will come out in voting of other elections too." She added.

Shinde faction will not be contesting the Andheri Bypoll election then why they have claimed on the Symbol Bow and Arrow?

article-image

