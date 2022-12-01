'They followed me till my hotel, shared fake number to escape': Korean YouTuber recounts Mumbai teasing horror

Mumbai: South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park, after being harassed on Mumbai streets while shooting for her live stream on Tuesday, recounted her ordeal and described how she managed to flee the perpetrators.

"The accused followed me to the hotel, and when they asked for my phone number, I gave them a fake one to get out of the situation," the women revealed to media.

Korean YouTuber remembers the incident

The incident occurred around 11.50 pm on Tuesday as the Korean vlogger was walking to her hotel in Mumbai's Khar area. To get her attention, the accused yelled 'I love you,' but she ignored him.

"When the accused approached, one of them grabbed my hands and began harassing me. He motioned me to his two-wheeler and offered me a ride. When I refused, the accused wrapped his hand around my neck and attempted to kiss my cheeks," the vlogger explained.

"I was stunned. I tried to leave without escalating the situation. However, he grabbed my wrist and dragged me to his motorcycle," the Korean vlogger explained.

The woman attempted to flee the situation

The woman attempted to flee the situation peacefully, but the duo followed her, asking for her phone number.

"Fortunately, one of my viewers who was nearby watching the live streaming came out to help and saved me," the woman said.

Meanwhile, DCW chief Swati Maliwal has requested that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde intervene in the case.

'This can happen anywhere'

When asked if the incident had changed her opinion of India, the Korean vlogger replied, "This is my first visit to Mumbai, India. Actually, I received a lot of inquiries about it. Some people told me that this is to be expected because you are in India. India is not a safe place for female solo travellers. But I don't believe that. This could occur anywhere on the planet... I don't want people to think or frame this as happening because it happened in India. Throughout my travels, I met many wonderful people. This is merely an unfortunate occurrence."

"Many people are coming forward to help me, and I am confident that it will not happen again," she said.