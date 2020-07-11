There must be only one centre of power in the state: Sharad Pawar

Pawar’s interview has been billed as a ‘historic’ one and indicates the deepening of ties between the two ruling allies Shiv Sena and NCP.

In the promo, Pawar said ‘there must be only one centre of power in the State.’ He has also defended the CM and said, “Uddhav Thackeray’s style of functioning is the Sena’s style of working.” “It is not in the interests of the Sena to let power go into the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” he added.

Pawar is also expected to speak about whether his party was in talks with the BJP, as has been claimed by former CM Devendra Fadnavis, and his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.