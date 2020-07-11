There must be only one centre of power in the state: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has defended Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s style of functioning, adding that there must be ‘only one centre of power in the state.’ Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna will be featuring a marathon interview with Pawar from Saturday. A promo of a video with his replies has already been tweeted by Saamna executive editor and Rajya Sabha Member of the Parliament Sanjay Raut.
So far, Saamna has carried out such interviews only with members of the Thackeray family, such as Shiv Sena supremo late Bal Thackeray and its president Uddhav Thackeray.
Pawar’s interview has been billed as a ‘historic’ one and indicates the deepening of ties between the two ruling allies Shiv Sena and NCP.
In the promo, Pawar said ‘there must be only one centre of power in the State.’ He has also defended the CM and said, “Uddhav Thackeray’s style of functioning is the Sena’s style of working.” “It is not in the interests of the Sena to let power go into the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” he added.
Pawar is also expected to speak about whether his party was in talks with the BJP, as has been claimed by former CM Devendra Fadnavis, and his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
