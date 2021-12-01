'There is no UPA': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and had a long chat over the political leadership in country. After the meeting, the NCP chief while talking to the reporters said that be it Congress or any other party, the thing is that those who are against BJP, if they'll come together.

The NCP chief said that Mamata Banerjee's intention is that in today's situation like-minded forces have to come together at national level and set up collective leadership.

Further talking about the leadership he said that we have to provide a strong alternative to the central leadership. "Our thinking is not for today, but for election, this has to be established and with that intention, she has visited and had a very positive discussion with all of us," the NCP chief added.

When asked if Congress will be a part of it, amid talks of a "strong alternative" in his meeting, Sharad Pawar said, "be it Congress or any other party, the thing is that those who are against BJP, if they'll come together, they're welcome."

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee while addressing reporters said that a firm alternative course should be made as nobody's fighting against ongoing fascism.

"Sharad Ji is the seniormost leader and I came to discuss our political parties, I agree with whatever Sharad Ji said," the CM told reporters adding there is no UPA.

Last evening, Ms Banerjee met Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut. Her meeting with Uddhav Thackeray did not take place as the Chief Minister has undergone a surgery and has been advised isolation.

The meeting was seen as an outreach to fellow opposition leaders by the Trinamool Congress supremo.

Banerjee, on a visit to Maharashtra, was scheduled to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier, but as he is unwell, she met his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day on Wednesday suggested to the Congress that an advisory council comprising prominent personalities from civil society be set up to give a direction to the opposition, but rued that the plan did not materialise.

If all regional parties come together, it would be easy to defeat the BJP, Banerjee said while interacting with some civil society members here.

"We want to say BJP hatao, desh bachao," she said, adding that her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not contest the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

"I don't want my opposition to make their own strategy. So, I am not revealing much," she said.

Banerjee is on a three-day visit to Mumbai to meet leaders of the Shiv Sena and the NCP, amid a strain in ties between the TMC and the Congress.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 04:55 PM IST