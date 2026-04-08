'There Is An Attempt For Peace': Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut On US-Iran Ceasefire Agreement |

Mumbai: Following a US-Iran understanding on a two-week ceasefire, which was reportedly extended by Pakistan, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday weighed in on the development, claiming that there is a visible push for peace amid signs of fatigue among global leaders.

Addressing a press conference, Raut said, “There is definitely an attempt for peace. Even Trump is tired of this war. A nation like Iran has exhausted Trump. Look at Trump’s body language. Netanyahu is also tired, all Middle Eastern nations are exhausted, but Iran has not tired.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On US-Iran agreed to two‑week ceasefire, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "Whatever will happen, will happen, but Islamabad has gained significance. There is definitely an attempt for peace. Even Trump is tired of this war. A nation like Iran has… pic.twitter.com/r94WnfBEb5 — IANS (@ians_india) April 8, 2026

Raut’s remarks appeared to suggest that prolonged tensions in the Middle East have begun to strain even the most influential global powers. By pointing to the “body language” of leaders like Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Raut implied that the momentum may now be tilting towards de-escalation rather than continued confrontation.

He further indicated that while multiple nations involved in or affected by the conflict are showing signs of fatigue, Iran’s continued resistance stands out, shaping the current negotiations and ceasefire dynamics.

The remarks come shortly after the United States paused its attacks on Iran, with US President Donald Trump announcing that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire proposal with Tehran. Trump stated that the proposal, extended by Pakistan, would also include the opening of the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz.

Soon after the announcement on Tuesday night, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated a reciprocal stance, saying that Iran would halt its defensive operations if attacks against Tehran were stopped.

Further confirming the ceasefire, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council claimed that the country had secured a “great victory” and compelled the United States to accept its 10-point plan. In a statement, the Council said that Washington had agreed to several key demands, including regulating passage through the Strait of Hormuz, ending attacks on Iran and its regional allies, recognising Iran’s nuclear enrichment rights, lifting sanctions, and withdrawing US forces from the region.



Key Points of Iran’s 10-Point Plan

Non-aggression

-Continuation of Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz

-Acceptance of enrichment

-Lifting all primary sanctions

-Lifting all secondary sanctions

-Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions

-Termination of all IAEA Board of Governors resolutions

-Payment of compensation to Iran

-Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region

-Cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic Resistance of Lebanon

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