'The Streets Of Bombay Were My College': Vedanta Group Founder Anil Agarwal Recalls Early Struggles In Mumbai, Credits City For Shaping His Success

Standing against the iconic facade of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, industrialist Anil Agarwal recently took a walk down memory lane, reminding Mumbaikars of the city that once shaped his earliest ambitions.

In a heartfelt post, the Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Group reflected on arriving in Mumbai at the age of 19 with little more than a tiffin box, bedding and a head full of dreams. “The streets of Bombay were my college,” he wrote, recalling days spent checking metal prices in newspapers and quietly observing seasoned traders closing deals.

If I were 20 today, तो बड़े कामों से ज़्यादा ध्यान छोटे-छोटे कामों पर देता।

क्यों?



क्योंकि अपनी journey को पीछे मुड़कर देखता हूँ, तो एक बात बार-बार साफ़ होती है: छोटे काम ही बड़े दरवाज़े खोलते हैं।



मैंने बहुत कम से शुरुआत की थी। Bombay की सड़कें ही मेरा college थीं। अख़बारों… pic.twitter.com/8bfOTd5Af8 — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) February 25, 2026

Lessons From The City That Never Stops

Agarwal said that if he were 20 today, he would pay greater attention to small tasks rather than chase big achievements. Being punctual, carrying a calculator to meetings and never missing appointments were habits that seemed insignificant at the time, but later became the building blocks of his business journey.

There was no grand strategy in those early days, he admitted. Instead, it was discipline in the everyday routine that slowly opened doors. For Mumbai’s young professionals navigating crowded trains and tight schedules, his words struck a familiar chord.

From Metal Trader To Global Leader

After facing multiple business failures in his first decade, Agarwal founded Vedanta in 1976. Over the next four decades, the company expanded from a domestic mining firm to a global natural resources group with interests in oil and gas, metals and power, and now electronics and semiconductors.

Yet, in his reflection, it was not boardrooms or billion dollar ventures that took centre stage, but the city’s pavements and railway stations.

Giving Back Beyond Business

Agarwal has pledged a significant portion of his wealth to philanthropy and continues to mentor young entrepreneurs. Through initiatives focused on women and child development, he has sought to extend opportunity beyond business.

For many in Mumbai, his message was simple and relatable: focus on the small tasks, and let the big doors open in time.

