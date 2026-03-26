The Real 'Dhurandhars': Mumbai’s Iconic Cops Who Defined The City’s Toughest Eras |

Mumbai: The cinematic intensity associated with the 'Dhurandhar' narrative may be gripping audiences, but the real legacy lies in the fearless officers of the Mumbai Police who stood firm during the city’s most turbulent times. From battling the underworld in the 1990s to confronting terrorism during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, these officers embody courage, strategy and sacrifice.

Hemant Karkare (Late ATS Chief) |

1. Hemant Karkare (Late ATS Chief)

Among the most revered is Hemant Karkare, the former Chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), remembered for his integrity and leadership. Karkare played a crucial role in cracking terror modules and laid down his life during the 26/11 attacks while leading operations near Cama Hospital. His legacy continues to define the highest standards of policing in India.

Sadanand Date (DGP, Maharashtra) |

2. Sadanand Date (DGP, Maharashtra)

Another towering figure is Sadanand Date, currently serving as Maharashtra’s Director General of Police. Date’s bravery during the 26/11 attacks, where he confronted terrorists despite sustaining injuries, remains etched in the force’s history. His journey from a frontline officer to the state’s top cop reflects both resilience and evolution.

Pradeep Sharma (Former Encounter Specialist) |

3. Pradeep Sharma (Former Encounter Specialist)

The gritty underworld crackdown of the 1990s saw officers like Pradeep Sharma rise to prominence. Known for leading the infamous 'encounter squad,' Sharma was credited with 112 encounters, becoming a symbol of the Mumbai Police’s aggressive stance against organised crime.

Vijay Salaskar (Late Senior Inspector) |

4. Vijay Salaskar (Late Senior Inspector)

Similarly, Vijay Salaskar earned a formidable reputation for tracking and eliminating some of the city’s most dangerous criminals. Like Karkare, Salaskar was martyred during the 26/11 attacks, further cementing his place among Mumbai’s bravest.

Deven Bharti (Commissioner Of Mumbai Police) |

5. Deven Bharti (Commissioner Of Mumbai Police)

Representing the present-day leadership is Deven Bharti, known for his strategic acumen and role in handling sensitive investigations, including those linked to 26/11. His leadership reflects a modern, intelligence-driven approach to policing in an increasingly complex urban landscape.

Together, these officers represent different eras but share a common thread: unyielding commitment to protecting Mumbai. Whether during the violent gang wars of the past or the terror-stricken nights of 2008, their actions helped maintain the fragile balance between order and chaos. The term 'Dhurandhar' is not just cinematic flair, it is a fitting tribute to the men who became the city’s shield when it needed them the most.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/