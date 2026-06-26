The Man Behind The Trace: Meet Senior Inspector Datta Khuperkar, Who Led The Hunt For Roshan Suvarna | file photo

Mumbai: Senior police inspector Datta Khuperkar, who led the team to trace Roshan Suvarna, has been serving at the Borivali Railway police station since May 16, 2025.

This is his second tenure at the Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP). He previously served there from January 20, 2024 to April 3, 2025. Khuperkar also detected the train stabbing of NM College professor Alok Kumar Singh.

Khuperkar previously served with the Wadala GRP, the CID, and several police stations across Mumbai. He was also part of the investigation team that probed the Palghar sadhus’ murder case.

During his tenure with the CID, he was involved in investigating the rice scam in Panvel.