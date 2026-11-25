The Kindness Jam 2026 will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2026 |

Celebrating compassion, community spirit and the power of giving back, Kindness Unlimited will host The Kindness Jam 2026 on Saturday, November 28, at St Andrew’s School Quadrangle, Bandra West. The three-hour event, scheduled from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm, will bring together changemakers, artists, social impact leaders and young volunteers for an evening of conversations, poetry and live music centred on kindness and volunteering.

Among the speakers and performers will be Ira Khan, Founder and CEO of Agatsu Foundation; singer, entrepreneur and BreadButter Founder and CEO Avanti Nagral; Dr Karthik Rao, Consulting Psychiatrist at Juhu Listens; and Shashank Rastogi, Partner at Bridgespan. The panel discussion will be moderated by Srinath Sridharan, Strategic Advisor, CEO Coach and author.

The evening will also feature a special Poetry Dil Se segment by Anshu Gupta, Founder of Goonj and recipient of the 2015 Ramon Magsaysay Award, accompanied by his wife and Goonj co-founder, Meenakshi Gupta. Anish and Riya of The Better Halves will present live acapella and beatbox performances, while Varun and Mihika will be the Jam Masters, bringing the evening together.

At the heart of The Kindness Jam is the celebration of people who contribute their time, skills and energy to make a difference. In keeping with this philosophy, the event will be cashless, with participants and volunteers contributing in kind to make the gathering possible. The idea is to celebrate the spirit of giving rather than monetary contributions.

Explaining the concept, the founder of Kindness Unlimited . Nirmala Peters Mehendale said the event brings together different givers to create something collectively. “When givers come together, when givers meet givers, magic happens, was the thought behind the gathering,” shared Nirmala.

The founder also believes that volunteering should not be restricted to working with non-governmental organisations (NGOs). It can be as simple as helping a neighbour, supporting a friend or offering assistance to someone who needs it. Since its inception 21 years ago, Kindness Unlimited has viewed volunteering as an act of kindness and an opportunity to turn good intentions into meaningful action.

“The event will also highlight the importance of kindness in an increasingly polarised world. Through conversations around wellbeing, mental health, compassion and social impact, we hope to encourage people, particularly young individuals, to reflect on the role kindness can play in building a more empathetic society,” she added.

She further adds that kindness is not about giving selflessly without boundaries. It is equally about looking after oneself while recognising the needs of others. Describing this balance as “me care and us care”, the founder pointed out that people are interdependent and move between the roles of givers and receivers. Being able to receive kindness graciously is as important as extending it to others.

With its vision of reimagining India through kindness and creating a more caring society, Kindness Unlimited hopes The Kindness Jam will inspire people to make volunteering and compassionate action part of their everyday lives.

Those interested in attending can DM Kindness Unlimited on Instagram to obtain the ticket code or write to contactus@kindnessunlimited.in

Event: The Kindness Jam 2026

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026

Time: 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm

Format: Cashless event, powered by community participation and in-kind volunteer contributions