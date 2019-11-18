2 arrested in Nehru Nagar for showing nude photos to teen

Mumbai: Nehru Nagar police arrested two event management professionals for allegedly showing an obscene photograph of a male private part to a teenager.

The accused men had contacted the girl to offer a job of an online orchestra singer and began sending her inappropriate messages instead. They have been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for outraging the modesty of a woman.

According to the police, the teen, a Navi Mumbai-based event management professional, was referred to the accused, Sanjay Kumar Gupta, 42, by a friend, for seeking help in event management and to get into the business of an online orchestra singer.

Gupta and the girl decided to meet near Kurla railway station on November 15, where the man was accompanied by Sachin Kadam, 53. The duo met the teen and showed her an obscene picture of a male private part and followed her and asked her to take part in an event, where she would be semi-clad.

Police said that the teen was shocked with the proposal and called her parents who reached the spot and beat up Kadam and Gupta, before handing them over to the police.

Nehru Nagar Police registered a case and booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for insulting a woman’s modesty by word, gesture or act (section 509) and sexual harassment (sec 354A), said senior inspector Vilas Shinde, Nehru Nagar police station.