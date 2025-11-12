'That Cigar Smell...': Aaditya Thackeray Gets Nostalgic, Remembers Grandfather Balasaheb At FICCI Summit

Aaditya Thackeray Gets Nostalgic, Remembers Grandfather Balasaheb At FICCI Summit |

Mumbai, November 12: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray turned nostalgic at the FICCI Young Leaders Summit in Mumbai, fondly recalling memories of his grandfather, the late Balasaheb Thackeray, whose charisma and persona still loom large over Maharashtra’s political landscape.

During a light-hearted conversation at the summit, Aaditya was asked about Mark Twain’s famous quote that “if one goes to heaven, they must carry at least 60 cigars,” and whether he remembered his grandfather’s fondness for cigars. The question drew a smile from Aaditya, who responded with warmth and a hint of sentiment.

“Absolutely, I remember him,” he said. “A couple of my friends always tell me and my father that this is one thing we have not taken from my grandfather, both of us don’t drink or smoke. But yes, my grandfather would never hide whatever he was in front of anyone. He smoked, but he did it in a very charming way.”

‘Even Today, That Smell Brings Back Memories’

Describing how certain scents instantly bring back memories of the late Shiv Sena founder, Aaditya said, “Even today, whenever I walk into his room and catch the smell of a particular kind of cigar, that nostalgia just hits me.”

He added that his grandfather’s charisma was such that it continues to live on not only through his ideas but also in the little details that surrounded him — his voice, his humour, his cigars and the room that has now become a shrine of sorts in the Thackeray residence at Bandra.

When asked if the cigars still remain at home, Aaditya revealed, “We’ve kept his bedroom and his floor exactly as it was. It’s almost like a monument to his life.”

The Legacy Lives On

Balasaheb Thackeray, who founded the Shiv Sena in 1966, was known for his magnetic oratory, fiery politics and distinctive style, which included his love for cigars and his iconic reading glasses. His grandson Aaditya, often seen as the modern face of the party, carries that legacy forward in his own understated yet assertive way.

At the summit, the 33-year-old leader’s candid recollection offered a rare glimpse into his personal life and the private bond he shared with the Thackeray patriarch.

As the discussion moved on to leadership and purpose, Aaditya’s nostalgic reflection stood out as a heartfelt tribute to the man who shaped both his family’s name and Maharashtra’s politics for over four decades.