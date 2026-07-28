Thane's Teen Hath Naka To Be Congestion-Free Soon? Eknath Shinde Launches ₹200-Crore Project To Ease Traffic At One Of Asia's Busiest Junctions

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced the Rs 200-crore Teen Hath Naka Traffic Improvement Project, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at easing congestion at one of Asia's busiest traffic junctions and improving connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Signal-Free Corridor Planned

According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the project will feature a 2.76-km dedicated elevated corridor designed to make key traffic movements at Teen Hath Naka signal-free and majorly reduce travel time for commuters.

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A key component of the project is a 1.9-km U-shaped flyover, which will begin from Hariniwas on LBS Road, turn left onto the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), run parallel to the existing Teen Hath Naka flyover towards Anand Nagar, take a U-turn, and reconnect towards the junction before branching left towards Modella Junction.

The project also includes a 120-metre connector linking the new corridor to the Mumbai-bound lane of the existing flyover, along with a 720-metre elevated link connecting it to the upcoming elevated approach to the new Thane railway station.

Major Congestion Relief

Once completed, the project will make four of the seven major traffic movements at Teen Hath Naka completely signal-free. The junction serves as a critical intersection for traffic travelling between Mumbai, Thane, Ghodbunder Road, Gujarat, Nashik and the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, making it one of the busiest road intersections in the region.

Teen Hath Naka has long been identified as a major congestion hotspot. During a review conducted under the tenure of former Thane Municipal Commissioner Aseem Gupta, the junction was found to be among the most congested in Asia, with commuters often waiting up to 15 minutes at traffic signals during peak hours. Several traffic improvement options, including the construction of a grade separator, were evaluated before authorities finalised the current project.

Project To Finish In 18 Months: Eknath Shinde

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Shinde said the project was conceptualised and approved during his tenure as Chief Minister and has now entered the execution phase.

He said the project is expected to be completed within 18 months after construction begins and will transform the city's busiest intersection into a faster, safer and more efficient transport corridor.

According to Shinde, the project will not only reduce travel time and fuel consumption for daily commuters but also improve the movement of inter-city and inter-state traffic passing through the strategic junction.

The Deputy Chief Minister also directed MMRDA officials and contractors to complete the work within the stipulated timeline, emphasising that major infrastructure projects should be delivered on schedule without unnecessary delays.

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