Thane's New 900-Bed Hospital Faces Severe Understaffing Crisis, MLA Sanjay Kelkar Demands Action |

Thane: Despite the completion of a state-of-the-art facility for the Thane District Government (Civil) Hospital, concerns are rising that severe understaffing could cripple its ability to deliver adequate public healthcare. Local MLA Sanjay Kelkar has urged the state administration to execute a unified, full-scale recruitment drive to ensure patients across the district receive complete medical care.

MLA's inspection and demand

Following a comprehensive inspection of the newly constructed hospital premises on Monday, Kelkar voiced concerns regarding the phased recruitment approach currently planned by the health department. Accompanied by former local corporators Namrata Koli and Usha Wagh, alongside District Civil Surgeon Dr. Kailas Pawar and other senior medical officers, Kelkar evaluated the ready infrastructure and discussed operational readiness.

While the sprawling ten-story building stands fully structured, officials indicate it may take another six months to open doors to the public. The primary bottleneck lies in human resources. The ultra-modern, 900-bed multi-specialty facility has an officially sanctioned strength of 2,600 personnel to run at full capacity. However, the initial rollout plans for recruitment cover only 1,050 positions—less than half of the required workforce.

Warning from MLA

Kelkar emphasized that a major staff deficit in a hospital of this scale will drastically reduce operational capability. He warned that if the workforce is not matched to the hospital's patient capacity, local residents could be forced to seek critical medical treatments outside Thane district, defeating the purpose of the advanced facility.

The MLA confirmed that he has raised the issue directly with the Director of Health Services, demanding that all 2,600 positions be filled simultaneously through a single, completely transparent recruitment drive.

Designed to incorporate general medicine, a women and child hospital, and dedicated superspecialty wings including oncology and cardiology, the new facility aims to serve as a critical health hub for Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts. However, until the gaps in workforce allocation are addressed, the operational future of this vital public project hangs in the balance.

To learn more about the ongoing recruitment updates and vacancy details related to the facility, you can watch this Thane District Civil Hospital Mega Bharti Video which covers the institutional requirements and employment procedures.

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