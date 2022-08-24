Thane's former mayor Naresh Mhaske elected as Shiv Sena spokesperson by CM Eknath Shinde

Naresh Mhaske | Facebook

Former mayor of Thane Naresh Mhaske was appointed as spokesperson of Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde gave the responsibility to Mhaske by giving him an appointment letter. His appointment as a spokesperson is likely to strengthen Shinde's faction.

Mhaske was the first to announce his allegiance to Shinde when he waged a rebellion in the party. He also played a crucial role in convincing the Sena members in Shinde's touted bastion Thane to join him.

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had expelled Mhaske from Sena and also removed him from the post of Thane District Chief.

Shinde, after the vertical split in the party, gave key responsibilities to those expelled by Thackeray. He first reversed the decision by re-appointing Mhaske as Thane district chief, followed by several appointments across the state.

A senior leader from Shinde faction said, "Naresh Mhaske is known in Thane as the aggressive face of Shiv Sena. During his tenure as mayor, he had often responded to the allegations made by the Congress-NCP and silenced the opposition."

The leader added, "Seeing the attacks on the new government, the party has given him an opportunity to reprise his role and answer the opposition. Undoubtedly, Naresh will seize that opportunity."