Thane’s annual property and home finance expo returns

Thane: After a two-year break due to the pandemic, Thane’s property and home finance expo has returned for the convenience of home buyers this year. To enable buyers to select a home from a wide choice across different segments and price points, created by a wide variety of leading real estate brands, all under one roof, CREDAI MCHI Thane has organised its annual property and home finance expo Property-2022 Thane from March 11 to 14 at Raymond Ground, Pokharan Road No.1, Thane (W).

“Thane’s real estate has not only retained its vibrancy and price stability, it also saw sales not getting impacted as a result of the lockdowns,” said CREDAI-MCHI THANE president Jitendra Mehta. “Due importance has been given to ensure Covd-19 appropriate behaviour is followed. This year, entry for home buyers to the expo is free and we have provided transportation facility from Anand Cinema, Thane East, and Modella Mills Compound, Mulund Check Naka, to the venue,” he added.

Immediate past president Ajay Ashar, said, “Property-2022 Thane will see many real estate developers and leading home finance providers offering some of the best options for the home buyers. The advantage of having a wide array of options under one roof, with the option of directly interacting with representatives of real estate brands and home finance providers will see many home seeking families select their dream home and make it a reality.”

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:58 PM IST