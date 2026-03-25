Thane Zilla Parishad Unveils ₹116.99 Crore Budget With Five-Pillar Strategy For Rural Development

The Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP) on Wednesday presented its budget for 2025-26 and the annual budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, emphasizing a "Five-Pillar" strategy aimed at holistic rural development, digital transparency, and social empowerment. |

Thane: The Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP) on Wednesday presented its budget for 2025-26 and the annual budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, emphasizing a "Five-Pillar" strategy aimed at holistic rural development, digital transparency, and social empowerment.

The budget was formally presented at the B.J. High School auditorium by Vaijanath Buradkar, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, to Ranjit Yadav, Administrator and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Thane ZP.

Financial Highlights

The budget estimates a total revenue of ₹116.99 crore against a proposed expenditure of ₹116.93 crore, leaving a marginal closing surplus of ₹5.84 lakh.

"This budget is not merely a document of fund allocation but a resolution to make every rural citizen self-reliant," stated CEO Ranjit Yadav during his address. He highlighted that the proposal is built on five core principles: comprehensive rural development, quality education and healthcare, water security, social empowerment, and digital governance.

Sector-Wise Allocations

The Zilla Parishad has prioritized infrastructure and education, allocating significant portions of the fund to these critical sectors:

Infrastructure & Construction: Received the highest allocation of ₹19.87 crore to strengthen rural roads and administrative buildings.

Education: Allotted ₹11.36 crore, with an additional ₹2.08 crore specifically for the repair of primary schools.

Social Welfare & Divyang Kalyan: A combined ₹12.84 crore has been reserved for the upliftment of backward classes and specially-abled citizens.

Public Health: ₹3.78 crore sanctioned for the 'Smart PHC' initiative, which includes upgrading 23 primary health centers and providing portable X-ray machines.

Women and Child Development: ₹4.89 crore allocated with a focused mission to eradicate malnutrition. Notably, the number of Severely Acutely Malnourished (SAM) children in the district has already dropped from 148 to 54.

Digital and Innovative Initiatives

A key feature of the 2026-27 budget is the push for e-Governance. The administration plans to introduce:

WhatsApp Chatbots: For grievance redressal and dissemination of scheme information.

Mission Bharari: An educational initiative focused on scholarship exam preparation using OMR systems and exposure tours for meritorious students.

Pink Rooms: An allocation of ₹25 lakh to set up specialized hygiene and safety rooms for girls in schools.

Doorstep Services: Under the 'Mukhyamantri Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan,' essential services will be delivered directly to the residents' doorsteps.

Agricultural & Rural Support

To bolster the rural economy, ₹3.74 crore has been earmarked for Agriculture and ₹3.72 crore for Animal Husbandry. Innovations like the 'Multi Tool Bar' scheme and the promotion of SRT (Saguna Rice Technique) farming methods are set to be expanded to benefit local farmers.

The presentation was attended by Additional CEO Ajinkya Pawar and various department heads, marking a decisive step toward the sustainable and technology-driven growth of the Thane district.

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