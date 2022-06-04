Thane: Woman loses baby during delivery, alleges hospital's negligence

Pregnant woman |

Thane: A 9-month pregnant woman lost her unborn during delivery at a private hospital in Kalyan. A woman alleges that she lost her unborn baby due to the negligence of doctors at the hospital.

Jayashree Vishal Jagtap, a resident of Ashok Nagar, Valadhuni area in Kalyan (West), was nine months pregnant. Her husband works in the laundry. Jayashree started having labour pains and her family members rushed her to Apex Hospital in Kalyan West Parnaka area for delivery. However, the baby died during delivery. Jayashree, the baby's mother, alleged that the baby died due to negligence on the part of doctors.

The management from the hospital said that the incident was unfortunate because we were not able to save the baby and we are sorry about that. However, we treated her properly. The hospital administration explained everything to his family about the treatment.

Jayashree was about to deliver at 7 am but she did not so the doctor gave her an injection. After that, anaesthesiologists came from Thane but they also left. The doctors informed them that she would have a caesarean section first and later her sonography was done again and normal delivery was done. But, the unborn baby was said to be dead. Jayashree has alleged that the baby died due to the negligence of the doctor.

Dr. Mansi Ghosalkar of Apex Hospital has denied the allegations and said, "The woman concerned was eight months pregnant. She has been receiving treatment since the beginning of her pregnancy. The baby's heart rate had dropped due to the onset of haemorrhage. We informed about all the treatment being started on her to her husband along with her relatives. This incident is extremely unfortunate. Even with treatment, the baby could not be saved. Her delivery was done normal instead of caesarean section so that the baby would not have to be re-implanted after the baby was born with an accidental hernia. Therefore, the allegations by Jayashree Jagtap is wrong."

After the complaint received from the Jayashree Jagtap, her husband and relatives, Kalyan Bazarpeth police station officials rushed to the spot and they have initiated the investigation in this case.

A police officer from the Bazarpeth police station, Kalyan on the condition of anonymity said, " We will be investigating the case and it is underway so as of now nothing can be revealed."