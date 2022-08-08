Thane: Woman and her son injured as house ceiling caves-in | Photo: File Image

Thane: A 44-year-old woman and her 20-year-old son were injured on Monday at around 3:50 am when the ceiling plaster of their house fell on them in the Balkum Pada area in Thane.

Avinash Sawant, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, "Our team received information at disaster management cell room at around 3:50 am that the ceiling plaster of the house fell in Balkum Pada area in Thane. Soon after receiving the information the fire brigade personnel and the RDMC team rushed to the spot to provide assistance."

Sawant further added, "The incident happened near Sakhubai Tower, Patil Ali, Balkum Pada No- 1 in Thane. The house is 12 years old and it's owned by Manohar Ramakrishna Patil. A total of four persons living in the said house and two persons have been injured.

Asha Manohar Patil (44) has got serious injuries on her head and face while Kumar Ayush Patil (20) suffered minor injuries. Sawant said, "The injured persons were taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa by their own family members and they have been admitted there for treatment."