e-Paper Get App

Thane: Woman and her son injured as house ceiling caves-in

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Woman and her son injured as house ceiling caves-in | Photo: File Image

Thane: A 44-year-old woman and her 20-year-old son were injured on Monday at around 3:50 am when the ceiling plaster of their house fell on them in the Balkum Pada area in Thane.

Avinash Sawant, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, "Our team received information at disaster management cell room at around 3:50 am that the ceiling plaster of the house fell in Balkum Pada area in Thane. Soon after receiving the information the fire brigade personnel and the RDMC team rushed to the spot to provide assistance."

Sawant further added, "The incident happened near Sakhubai Tower, Patil Ali, Balkum Pada No- 1 in Thane. The house is 12 years old and it's owned by Manohar Ramakrishna Patil. A total of four persons living in the said house and two persons have been injured.

Asha Manohar Patil (44) has got serious injuries on her head and face while Kumar Ayush Patil (20) suffered minor injuries. Sawant said, "The injured persons were taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa by their own family members and they have been admitted there for treatment."

Read Also
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to have grand Bollywood-style wedding with 400 guests in Mumbai and Delhi:...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiThane: Woman and her son injured as house ceiling caves-in

RECENT STORIES

Five things you can do as an international student in Sheffield, UK

Five things you can do as an international student in Sheffield, UK

JEE Mains Results 2022: Toppers from states across India define their paths to success

JEE Mains Results 2022: Toppers from states across India define their paths to success

Mumbai: Man claiming to be fixer held for taking money from Salim Fruit

Mumbai: Man claiming to be fixer held for taking money from Salim Fruit

Panvel tehsil starts sales centre for national flags at nominal price

Panvel tehsil starts sales centre for national flags at nominal price

Mumbai: Modak Sagar overflows for second time

Mumbai: Modak Sagar overflows for second time