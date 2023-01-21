Thane: Within 24 hours, Narpoli police arrest one accused for theft of medical equipment worth more than ₹1 crore

Within 24 hours, Narpoli police arrest one accused for theft of medical equipment worth more than ₹1 crore | Abhitash Singh

Thane: Within 24 hours after case of house-breaking and stealing of medical equipment worth ₹1,38,05,667 from the two warehouses, Narpoli police in Bhiwandi succeeded in arresting one accused. The police have recovered medical equipment of ₹1,25,61,968 from the accused, said a senior police official from Narpoli police station on Saturday, January 21.

As per the initial information received at Narpoli police station on the night of January 15, 2023, the accused, by breaking-in, stole two costly equipment like Sonography machine and robotic medical equipment kept in two warehouses at Shree Maa building compound at Mankoli in Bhiwandi. The stolen equipment were of ₹1,38,05,627.

Case registered at Narpoli station on Jan 19

Navnath Dhavale, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-2 said, "Expensive sonography and robotic hospital equipment were stored in two warehouses of Shree Maa building at Mankoli in Bhiwandi. In the midnight of January 15, equipment worth ₹ 1,38,05,627 were stolen from there. After receiving the information about the incident, a case was registered on behalf of the company at Narpoli police station on January 19.

Accused held with the help of number plate of pick-up vehicle

"Understanding the seriousness of the case, Narpoli police station senior police inspector Madan Ballal along with assistant police inspector Chetan Patil of the crime branch department and the police team started looking for the accused. The police team were having lots of challenges before them as there was no evidence at the crime spot and also there was no light or CCTV in the warehouse area. The police team later checked around 46 CCTV footage on the roads in the area and found the light of the suspected pick-up tempo vehicle. The Tempo's number was found to be MH-04-GR-8446 and from the number we found the owner of the tempo. The tempo driver was identified as Mohammad Salim Idris Chaudhary (41) a resident of Ghunghatnagar in Bhiwandi," he said.

Accused stole equipment along with three accomplices

Dhavale further added, "When the police team thoroughly interrogated accused Mohammad Salim Chaudhary, he confessed to the crime. He admitted that he along with the help of his three accomplices stole the costly medical equipment. We have recovered equipment worth ₹1,25,61,968 from the accused. The Narpoli police are further investigating the case to find whether they were involved in any other case of house-break ins."

