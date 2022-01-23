Thane: With help of GRP, passenger from Dombivli gets back his lost bag with silver ornaments worth 1.90 lakh within hour

Quick response from the GRP helped a Dombivali based local commuters get back his missing bag containing silver ornaments worth 1.90 lakh within an hour, here on Friday.

Confirming the development Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner of government railway police, Mumbai said, " We always tries our best to help passengers."

Ranjeet Soni , who works with a Jewellers of Zaveri Bazar supposed to deliver silver ornaments , value Rs 1.90 lakh to a Mumbra based clint. But due to some personal reason, he decided to supply the ornaments to the client assigned by his employer on next day at his own risk , and decided to go home.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said Ranjeet Soni (47) boarded a Titwala bound local train from CSMT. While getting down at Dombivali, he forgot his bag on the rack of local train. When he was on foot over bridge , he realized that his bag left in the train. He immediately rushed towards the platform, but by the time train was departed. After that he went to Dombivali GRP office.

After getting notified by him, Dombivli GRP swung in the action and informed the control room, mean time Soni also called on GRP help line and asked for help.

"It was around 8.40 pm , when I realized that I missed my bag in the train, for a minute I was completely blank. Because the value of the silver ornaments, which I forgot in the train, was almost equal to the mine 14 months salary" Ranjeet Soni told FPJ on Sunday. Soni live in Dombivali with his wife (44) and two sons - elder son is 10 year old and other one is 4 year old.

"If GRP hadn't responsed quickly, I wouldn't have been able to save my 14 months salary and I would have to pay my employer Rs 1.90" said Soni, who work with a Jewelles of Zaveri Bazar, his yearly package is Rs 1.5 lakh, almost equal to the amount of silver was there in lost bag.

Acting on a complaint received on Mumbai GRP Helpline, 1512, on-duty ( deployed at Titwala) railway police personnel, Sanjay Gunjal with a women GRP constable and RPF guy swung in to the action . "We all four were gathered at the possible location of 3rd coach (Towards Kasara) before train reach, As soon as train reached we all jumped in to the compartment covering all doors of the coach" said Gunjal adding that our target was picked the white carry bag ( containing sliver ornaments before passengers getting down).

"Soni was quite lucky as bag was on the rack and I picked it up and checked in front of appropriate authorities and informed the control room" further added Gunjal ."

"I got a call from government railway police control room at around 9.15 pm, after that boarded a train and reached Titwala around 9.45pm , where Sanjay Gunjal was waiting for me" said Soni thanking to the GRP adding that after verification they handed over my carry bag.

"I didn't have words to say thanks to them" Soni praised GRP guy who responded so quickly and recovered the bag.

"The GRP always tries its best in helping commuters in trouble, but as a responsible commuter, it would be prudent to save yourself and the authorities from unnecessary hassles" said a senior officer of GRP.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 08:27 PM IST