Thane: Water stock increased to 65.81% in catchment areas; will last up to 247 days

Amid the good spell of rains in the catchment areas, the water stock of all the lakes in Mumbai, Thane and surrounding areas has increased to 65.81 per cent. This is the highest-ever recorded water stock for July in the past decade for the entire city. The current water stock will last up to 247 days.

In the last 24 hours, the water stock has increased by 1,41,028 million litres - equivalent to a water supply of 36 days in the Thane district. Modak Sagar was the first lake to overflow on Wednesday, while Tansa - the second important lake in the Thane district, and Tulsi in Mumbai are likely to overflow soon.

All the lakes currently have 9,52,550 million litres of the 14.47 million litres of their total capacity.

"This year, the lakes have filled up to this level in the shortest period compared to the previous 10 years. But for uninterrupted water supply, the lakes should be 100% full by October 1," said a civic official.

The BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water from Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, Upper Vaitarna, and Bhatsa lake to the city daily.

The BMC takes stock of the water level in the lakes on October 1 annually. Earlier, the civic body had imposed a 10 per cent water cut in the city on June 27 and withdrew it on July 8 since heavy downpour.

Water stock levels:

Year Stock (million litres)

2022 9,52,550

2021 2,51,119

2020 3,47,123

Rainfall received in last 24 hours:

Lake Live storage (Million litres) Useful content

Upper Vaitarna--- 1,22,569---- 54%

Modak Sagar--- 1,28,925---- 100%

Tansa--- 1,25,998---- 86.85%

Middle Vaitarna--- 1,25,296---- 64.74%

Bhatsa--- 4,25,914---- 59.40%

Vihar--- 16,497---- 59.56%

Tulsi--- 7351---- 91.37%

