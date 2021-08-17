Thane: Vax centre in-charge suspended for illegally storing 40 vax doses at a clinic

The in-charge of a vaccination centre at Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Sports Stadium in Mumbra has been suspended after health officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) found 40 vials illegally stored at a hair transplant clinic. The offender has been identified as Dr. Sharmin Dinga. The hair transplant clinic in Kausa has also been sealed.

TMC’s public relations officer Maruti Khodke said, “Dr. Dinga was the in-charge for the vaccination centre. During investigation, we found around 40 dose were taken to the hair transplant clinic. We are investigating if the doctor was under pressure to carry out the malpractice. She has been suspended for now.”

Sources from the TMC said, “When the pandemic broke out, no one was ready to take charge of the hospital. Despite having a seven-year-old daughter, Dinga used to visit the hospital daily and treat Covid patients. We are checking as to why she carried out such a malpractice. We want to known if she was under some pressure which led her to carry out such an activity.”

No case has been registered yet.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:41 AM IST