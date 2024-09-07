 Thane: UP Man Held For Molesting 8-Year-Old Girl In Kalyan
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: UP Man Held For Molesting 8-Year-Old Girl In Kalyan

Thane: UP Man Held For Molesting 8-Year-Old Girl In Kalyan

The incident occurred on August 19 in Nandivali village of Kalyan, and the 48-year-old accused was placed under arrest on Friday after the victim's parents traced and nabbed him.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Thane: Police have arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl at her residence in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The incident occurred on August 19 in Nandivali village of Kalyan, and the 48-year-old accused was placed under arrest on Friday after the victim's parents traced and nabbed him, he said.

"The accused, Ramesh Murlidhar Yadav, had come to stay at the house of the victim's family. When the girl tried to keep her toy in a cupboard, the accused touched her inappropriately. The girl later told her parents about it," the official of Kolsewadi police station said.

Read Also
Thane: 37-Yr-Old Man Acquitted Of Sexually Assaulting His Own Daughter
article-image

Accused Booked Under BNS Sections & POCSO Act

FPJ Shorts
NEET PG 2024: Counselling Schedule To Be Out Soon; Check Important Guidelines On Document Verification
NEET PG 2024: Counselling Schedule To Be Out Soon; Check Important Guidelines On Document Verification
World Physical Therapy Day: Here's How Physiotherapy Can Enhance Healthier Lifestyle
World Physical Therapy Day: Here's How Physiotherapy Can Enhance Healthier Lifestyle
'Kya Kar Rahe Ho Aap Log?': Alia Bhatt SCOLDS Paps As They Follow Her Inside 'Private' Building In Mumbai (VIDEO)
'Kya Kar Rahe Ho Aap Log?': Alia Bhatt SCOLDS Paps As They Follow Her Inside 'Private' Building In Mumbai (VIDEO)
'Should I Grant Bail To Kolkata Rape Accused?': Bengal Court Comes Down Heavily On CBI Over Lawyer's Absence During Hearing
'Should I Grant Bail To Kolkata Rape Accused?': Bengal Court Comes Down Heavily On CBI Over Lawyer's Absence During Hearing

Based on the complaint lodged by them, the police registered a case under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

"There was a delay in lodging the complaint as the parents of the victim first traced and nabbed the accused on their own and brought him to the police station," he said.

A local court remanded the accused in judicial custody.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Maharashtra CM Welcomes Ganpati Bappa, Eknath Shinde Appeals Devotees To Celebrate Ganpati...

Video: Maharashtra CM Welcomes Ganpati Bappa, Eknath Shinde Appeals Devotees To Celebrate Ganpati...

'Cannot Say Who Will Be CM After Election': Devendra Fadnavis Says 'Authority To Decide Is With...

'Cannot Say Who Will Be CM After Election': Devendra Fadnavis Says 'Authority To Decide Is With...

Thane: UP Man Held For Molesting 8-Year-Old Girl In Kalyan

Thane: UP Man Held For Molesting 8-Year-Old Girl In Kalyan

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 10-day Long Festival Begins; Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, GSB, Pune's Dagdusheth...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 10-day Long Festival Begins; Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, GSB, Pune's Dagdusheth...

Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder Case: Bombay HC Transfers Probe To CBI; Says 'If All Angles Not Probed,...

Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder Case: Bombay HC Transfers Probe To CBI; Says 'If All Angles Not Probed,...