Thane: UP Man Held For Molesting 8-Year-Old Girl In Kalyan

Thane: Police have arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl at her residence in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The incident occurred on August 19 in Nandivali village of Kalyan, and the 48-year-old accused was placed under arrest on Friday after the victim's parents traced and nabbed him, he said.

"The accused, Ramesh Murlidhar Yadav, had come to stay at the house of the victim's family. When the girl tried to keep her toy in a cupboard, the accused touched her inappropriately. The girl later told her parents about it," the official of Kolsewadi police station said.

Accused Booked Under BNS Sections & POCSO Act

Based on the complaint lodged by them, the police registered a case under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

"There was a delay in lodging the complaint as the parents of the victim first traced and nabbed the accused on their own and brought him to the police station," he said.

A local court remanded the accused in judicial custody.