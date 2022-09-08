Thane: Unidentified vehicle rams into a car killing one, injuring two | PTI/Representative

Thane: In a tragic incident, a man was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Manpada area of Dombivli in Thane district. The accident happened on September 7, police officials said.

The officials added that another couple sustained injuries.

Senior inspector of Manpada police station, Shekhar Bagde, said, "The accident took place on Wednesday around 11:30pm when the couple and their friend stepped out of their car to examine a puncture."

Bagde further added, "All three persons were rushed to a nearby hospital where the couple’s friend, Devendra Dand, succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Thursday, September 8. The injured persons-- a 32-year-old stock broker and his wife--are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dombivli."

Bagde further added that they have registered a case and are investigating the case. "Efforts are on to trace the unidentified vehicle and its driver," he added.