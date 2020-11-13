Thane: Unidentified body found in Railadevi Lake

Thane: A dead body of an unknown man was found in Railadevi Lake, near Wagle Estate in Thane, on Friday. "The body of an unknown man was discovered by the locals in Railadevi lake, following the alert call to police and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane, who recovered it from the lake at around 10:30 am. With the help of rescue vehicles and one fire engine at site," said RDMC official.

"The age of the deceased is suspected to be between 40-45. The body was later handed over to the Wagle Estate police. Further investigation is being carried to find his identity as no belongings were found with the body after it was rescued from the lake. The victim was declared dead on the arrival, at a nearby hospital in Thane," added official.

The incident is reported as accidental death report at Wagale police station in Thane. Further investigation is on by a local police team.

This is the fourth such incident reported in Thane within the span of last 25 days, as on October 21 one dead body of an unknown man was found in Kolshet creek and two dead bodies were found in two separate spots in Thane two days ago.

While on October 18, a dead body of 16 year old, Prathamesh Metake, was found in Upavan lake and on its next day a body of an unknown female was found in Kachrali lake in Thane.