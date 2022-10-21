Thane: Unidentified attackers open fire at a man in Ghantali area

The windshield of the car of the victim was damaged in the open firing (left) and the shop outside which the shooting happened (right) | FPJ

Thane: Tension has gripped the Ghantali Mandir road area in the city on October 21, Friday, following a firing. A person was injured during the firing, said an official from Naupada police station.

The injured person identified as Ashwin Ganore was shot outside a shop in the area and the police are investigating the matter.

Prima facie, it looks like the shooting took place due to a property dispute between two groups, the police said.

Speaking to FPJ, Sanjay Dhumal, senior police inspector of Naupada police station said that the firing took place around 4 to 5 am at Ghantali Mandir road.

"The victim's associates were accompanying him. He was decorating his office and putting up lanterns and the attackers arrived there at the same time and opened fire. The injured person has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. We have registered the case at Naupada police station and further investigating the case."

Ghantali Mandir road is a busy area since it is in the Central part of Thane. The place is closer to many shopping centres like Ram Maruti Road. The are is currently seeing a huge rush due to Diwali.