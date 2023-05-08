Thane: Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation to hold guidance camp for residents of dangerous buildings

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) | Photo: Representative Image

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has organized a guidance camp on May 11 for residents of dangerous buildings in the UMC jurisdiction area. The UMC has issued a notice to the occupants of dangerous buildings and to the residents of around 1300 buildings in the city that are more than 10 years old to conduct a structural audit of the building. In Ulhasnagar city, there have been accidents due to the falling of slabs of old buildings, resulting in loss of life and property.

According to Jamir Legarekar, additional commissioner, UMC, many residents of dangerous buildings are not aware of building maintenance, repairs, and structural inspections, which has resulted in continuous accidents. To create awareness among the residents of the city, a guidance camp has been organized by the UMC on May 11 at 4 pm in Town Hall at Ulhasnagar-3. Legarekar stated that the camp will provide detailed information about the repair process of dangerous buildings and other related issues through specialist persons.

Residents of dangerous buildings in the UMC area have been requested to participate in the guidance camp in large numbers. Sashikant Dayama, a social activist from Ulhasnagar, has requested UMC officials to publish the list of 1300 buildings that are to be structurally audited on the UMC website, as per the notices, which has not been published yet.