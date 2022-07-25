Thane: Two patients from Kopri succumb to Swine flu

Prashant Narvekar

Thane: It seems that swine flu is again on the rise in Maharashtra. Last week two patients from Kopri in Thane succumbed to the infection and these are the first deaths due to the H1N1 virus in the city, informed officials from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

TMC Deputy MOH Smitali Humaraskar said, "In the month of July till date, there were 20 positive cases of Swine Flu in the city. Babita Hate (72), a senior citizen from Kopri, fell ill on 9th July and was admitted to Mahavir Jain Hospital for treatment, on 14th July she tested positive for H1N1 and when her situation deteriorated she was shifted to Parking Plaza dedicated Covid-19 health centre where she succumbed to the infection. The other patient, also a resident of Kopri Jyoti Raja Bajaj (51) fell ill on July 12. She complained of fever, vomiting and cough. On July 13, she tested negative for Covid-19 and on July 14 she tested positive for H1N1 and on 18th July succumbed to infection at Thane health centre."

Humraskar further added, "The 72-year old-patient died due to a heart attack. Of 20 patients in Thane who tested positive for swine flu, two succumbed to the infection and now only three are getting treatment at Jupiter hospital and Thane health centre respectively and they are in good health. Fifteen patients have been discharged after treatment."

"The TMC health department has surveyed around 100 houses at Kopri area in Thane. Around 100 people who came in contact with the patients even for 15 minutes were kept in observation. Those who are asymptomatic have been asked to be in isolation for 10 days and those who are symptomatic will be given treatment at Thane health centres as well as private hospitals. Also, we will be coming up with 100 hoardings and banners for making people aware of do's and don'ts during swine flu also we have asked the citizens to follow all the Covid-19 protocols" Informed Humraskar.